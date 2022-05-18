Season 2021-22 came into focus at the meeting of the Malta FA Executive Board, held on Tuesday afternoon at the Centenary Hall.

In the top division, almost €50,000 will be paid out to the clubs with Floriana FC and Valletta FC leading the way with 35 and 32 appearances by homegrown players aged Under 21 respectively in the 2021-22 BOV Premier League.

The clubs in the BOV Challenge League will receive more than €30,000 between them with San Ġwann FC topping the chart with a total of 74 appearances by Under-19 players followed by Pietà Hotspurs with 65.

In the BOV National Amateur League, Qormi FC and Santa Venera Lightnings were the clubs that fielded the most U-19 players with 65 and 42 appearances respectively while the total amount to be paid in compensation for this division will be also more than €30,000.

