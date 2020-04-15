Despite the hardships faced by many people due to the economic slowdown caused by the global spread of COVID-19, the spirit of generosity among the Maltese was not dampened and over €27,000 was raised in aid of a mission in Pakistan.

Fr Karm Debattista, a member of the St Paul’s Missionary Society doing missionary work in Pakistan, took to Facebook to highlight the plight of some of the poorer communities in the Punjab region. Though families there have thus far been spared COVID-19, the stringent restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus has meant that many no longer have jobs or means to support themselves.

“At the moment, the country is in lockdown. Most shops are closed and people have no work, like many around the world, but the poor people depend on daily wages. They eat what they get. So weeks without work can mean starvation,” Fr Karm told Times of Malta.

“As a community, we first tried to help by opening our school and, using our computers, we were applying online for help from the government of Punjab.

“Thousands came to register. When I put this out on Facebook, people kept asking me how they could help and so I shared my Revolut details and it blew up,” he added.

In a short span, Fr Karm said support and donations flowed in, with €22,000 being raised in just 48 hours. The figure was somewhere around the €27,000 figure at time of writing.

“I’m overwhelmed. I have enough experience with Maltese generosity. I work directly in Oħloq Tbissima that is organised every year and I know the Maltese people have always risen to the occasion when asked for help,” Fr Karm said.

“But this was just a small appeal on Facebook. Nothing big but the response was enormous. I’m so grateful.”

This generosity enabled the Maltese mission to fund several trips to the supermarket, where essential food items could be purchased. Because products, like wheat and oil, have been rationed in Pakistan, several trips to different food outlets had to be made to find everything the community needs.

The missionaries’ humble homes have been turned into command centres as food is sorted out and put into packs, which are then distributed to the families.

Despite the hardship and fear that the disease could decimate the densely packed Punjab community, the mission remained in high spirits to celebrate Easter week.

Fr Karm said the two priests and two students in the community were joined by a few other people who worked in the home for a simple Easter celebration.

“This year can teach us that God’s presence is not limited to one way or place of worship.

“If we have faith, we might also see His resurrection in many different ways. This year, we can see Easter in the way people help each other and ease the suffering of others in different ways,” Fr Karm said.

“The Maltese are doing this with us through their donations. If you only see the smiles and the relief in the people’s eyes when they see the food, you will be able to see resurrection in them,” he added.

Donations to the St Paul’s Missionary Society can be made to Fr John Bonello, Account No: 4002332690 9, Iban: MT89VALL22013000000040023326909.