The last two shows of the 2019 edition of the popular comedy show Bla Kondixin will take place at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali, tomorrow and on Saturday at 8pm. The show features some of Malta’s best comedians who present a mix of humour and political satire from which no one is safe. In between sketches the resident band will perform popular music but with not-so-subtle changes to their lyrics. For details and videos on the show, visit www.facebook.com/blakondixin. For tickets, visit https://www.showshappening.com/epiclectic/Bla-Kondixin-2019#event-description.
