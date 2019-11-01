A Maltese comedy entitled L-Impotenti ta’ Niccolò Machiavelli will be staged by the Talenti group at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, from today to Sunday at 8pm. The cast includes Ron Briffa, Aaron Fenech, Michael Tabone, Simon Curmi, Manuel Cassar, Moira Muscat, Theresa Gauci and Claudia Mizzi. Other singers and actors include Julie Pomorski, Sarah Micallef Muscat and Stephanie Grech Mallia. It is directed by Mario Micallef based on a script translated by Żep Camilleri. Music is by Vince Fabri and choreography by Michelle Zerafa. It is rated 12+. For tickets, visit https://www.teatrumanoel.com.mt/default.asp?m=shows&id=846.
