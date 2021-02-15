A “very challenging” procedure compounded by the devastating impact of the pandemic has landed world-renowned endoscopy expert Edward Despott on National Geographic after reporters caught him in action as he tried to save his COVID-19 patient’s life.

Based in London for the past 17 years, Despott is the clinical head of endoscopy at the Royal Free Hospital and honorary associate professor at University College London (UCL).

He is also one of the foremost world experts in double-balloon enteroscopy (DBE), an advanced procedure for the treatment of the small bowel.

The feature by National Geographic, one of the most-read magazines in the world, was made when reporters covered the situation at the hospital that has had to deal with hundreds of admissions of patients with severe COVID-19.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Despott said the case picked up by National Geographic involved a middle-aged man with severe coronavirus who was also suffering from life-threatening bleeding from his small-bowel.

“The near-death situation was made even worse by the fact that the patient was unable to receive blood-products.

“National Geographic captured the moment when, together with my team, I managed to stop the bleeding through a unique endoscopic procedure called double-balloon enteroscopy (DBE),” he said.

The patient has since made “an excellent recovery” and is now home and well, the consultant gastroenterologist said, noting he had been doing the procedure since 2007 but never in such unique conditions.

On his experience working in one of the cities worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Despott said that it has not been easy, especially since the hospital where he serves has had to expand its already substantial intensive therapy unit (ITU) to be able to cope.

He is now hopeful that “the end of this dark tunnel” is near, especially as more people continue to follow rules and receive the vaccine.

But while optimistic about the future, Despott said the onslaught of COVID-19 has diverted healthcare resources and resulted in backlogs in other areas.

This, he continued, will be something the healthcare sector will have to deal with long after the novel coronavirus is brought under control.

“When we turn off the tap on this virus, we will have to deal with this intense backlog,” Despott said.