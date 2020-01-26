Prof. Peter Vassallo, an academic at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Arts, recently contributed a chapter entitled ‘Byron: European reactions’ in a volume of critical essays entitled Lord Byron in Context, published by Cambridge University Press.

Lord Byron is one of the most celebrated poets of the Romantic period, a peer of the realm and a celebrity in his time.

The publication consists of a collection of concise essays by a team of leading international scholars, edited by Prof. Clara Tuite, that explore the social and intertextual relations that inspired Byron’s poetry, the geopolitical contexts in which he travelled, lived and worked, as well as the diverse cultures of reception that mark the ongoing Byron phenomenon over the last two centuries.