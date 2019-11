A traditional Maltese crib has been inaugurated in Viena by President George Vella.

The President was accompanied by Mrs Vella, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing Deo Debattista and Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils Silvio Parnis.

In recent years, the Maltese traditional crib was set up in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, the Nativity Square in Bethlehem and Triton’s Square, Valletta.