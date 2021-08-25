Australia may have won its first gold medal at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday courtesy of cyclist Paige Greco who topped the C3 Individual Pursuit competition but her success has a tinge of Maltese flavour as Greco is coached Nick Formosa, a Team Malta member in the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Greco secured the gold medal when she beat China’s Wang Xiaomei in the final when clocking a new world record at the Tokyo Velodrome.

But her preparation for the Paralympic Games was masterminded by her coach Nick Formosa.

Formosa was an elite cyclist and formed part of the Malta contingent that took part in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

