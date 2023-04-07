The first day of the 27th Edition of the Malta Cycling Tour, with the participation of several local and foreign cyclists, saw two Maltese cyclists finish on the Podium in spite of foreign dominance at the start of the tour.

The first stage of the tour consisted of an Individual Time Trial on the Fleur-de-Lys circuit over a distance of 2.5km per kilometer where all the cyclists did six laps for a total distance of 15 kilometers.

The main focus was on the Elite category where Frenchman Julien Laidoun of Pedale Suipasse came in first place in a total time of 21 minutes and 10 seconds. Only two seconds later another Frenchman, Antoine Magaud of Uni Sport Lamentinois finished, while in third place the Italian Simone Cerio of ASD Team Simo Bike finished in a time of 21 minutes and 29 seconds.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...