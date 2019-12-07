A Maltese dance academy has placed first and third at an international dance competition in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

The academy, Concept of Movement, competed at World of Dance, the largest international urban dance competition in the world.

Concept of Movement, founded in 2016 by Cheryl Lofreda, was the first team to ever represent Malta in this competition in 2018. After three months of intense training, two teams, Megacrew and The MVMT, travelled to Biel/Bienne for their second round on the World of Dance Switzerland stage.

The MVMT won the first place trophy with 95 points, while Megacrew placed third in the Upper Crew Division with 87 points. As MVMT garnered more than 80 points, the team has been invited to Los Angeles for the World of Dance final in summer 2020.

Concept of Movement told Times of Malta: “We are super happy to have achieved another milestone and also able to prove that no matter where you come from, it is always possible to achieve whatever you set your mind on. The formula is to work hard, patience and stay humble and never stop learning.“We are super happy and proud to have placed Malta on the map in the dance scene abroad for the first time as a Maltese academy.”

Three of Concept of Movement dancers also performed their own solos on stage. Head choreographer Cheryl Lofreda performed to Lewis Capaldi’sWhen the Party’s Over, Luke Mizzi to Eurythmic’sSweet Dreams and Zeo James to Adam Levine’s Memories.