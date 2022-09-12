Dancers Steven Fenech and Sarah Farrugia took part in the 2022 Para Dance Sport Mainhatten Cup in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, where they placed first in their category.

A photo of the couple in action was featured in FAZ, one of the biggest newspapers in Frankfurt.

A week before, they also took part in the GOC (German Open Classic) Competition, in Stuttgart, where Fenech danced with his other dance partner, Andrea Naumann Clement, in the ballroom competion, placing third. He also competed in the Latin competition with Farrugia, placing second.

Later this year, the Malta Wheelchair Dancesport Association will be hosting the International Malta Open Dance Spectacular, where able-bodied dancers compete with wheelchair dancers. This is the largest competition of its kind in the world and 12 countries have already confirmed their participation. Fenech and Farrugia will be competing at the event.

For more information, contact maltwda@yahoo.co.uk