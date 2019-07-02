One Maltese designer is set to deliver a dash of ethical elegance to one of the biggest fashion events in Italy as this week he takes his debut collection, Elizabeth, to be part of AltaRoma Fashion Festival, in Rome.

What makes Elizabeth so special, you may ask? The haute couture collection by James Dimech is named in tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 – considered quite the fashion icon throughout her reign in the 16th century – and Elizabeth Taylor, equally iconic in the 1950s.

But not only that; it was created using a polyester fibre made from 100 per cent post-consumer plastic bottles and up-cycling from diverse waste materials such as tin cans.

“The fashion industry has not been very nice to our planet; that is why I like to take an alternative approach to fashion. It’s amazing how recycled materials can be manipulated and transformed into wearable art pieces,” Mr Dimech said.

One of the gowns even uses the goldish metal pull-tabs from recycled pet food cans as a statement to create awareness about stray animals while being environmentally conscious.

The recycled pet food cans make a perfect ornament to the black and white base

Each of the 10 garments in the collection, the designer added, come with a story and is designed to pay tribute to revolutionary women through history. “Adopting my experience in architecture and origami, this collection reflects the exploration of form and structure. The monochromatic silhouettes of the garments are emphasised through hands-on manipulation of the fabric creating different cutting and folding techniques to create very intricate designs with an eye-catching three-dimensional appearance,” he said.

AltaRoma is considered one of the most high-profile fashion events in Italy, with designers from all over the world flocking to take part.

Besides Mr Dimech, the Maltese contingent also includes photographer Bernard Polidano, who shot the promotional campaign with the iconic Manoel Theatre as backdrop.

Nineteen-year-old Rebecca Camilleri, from Supernova Models, will be the only Maltese model taking part in the show.