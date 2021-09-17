Debrii has launched a brand-new track, with himself on vocals. It came at just the right time to celebrate the return of dancing and standing events.

“I'm super happy to be able to release it,” Debrii says.

Wassup is his first official track of 2021.

It's an electronic dance track and, after releasing the hilarious Simpatiċi remix on TikTok which went on to garner over 80K views on the platform, Debrii hopes this original work receives the same feedback.

Maltese DJ and producer Debrii

The track can be downloaded here.

The Spotify link is https://open.spotify.com/track/4mrqT84bZGMsiavgQBp0Lp?si=c0b586137bb84613.