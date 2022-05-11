Miggy is a Maltese 20-year-old DJ and producer and is regarded as one of the most promising talents in the local music scene. A love and passion for music were kindled from a very young age. His career took off by performing and organising his own teen parties from a young age.

Miggy is known for always seeking to get the crowd going through his brand of commercial and electronic dance music, bolstered by the mashups that he produces.

Throughout the years, while developing into a known name on the upcoming list of DJs, he has performed in Malta’s top clubs and music entertainment hubs including Tigullio, Havana Club, Gianpula Village, Bora Bora Ibiza Malta, Café Del Mar, and also became a resident DJ of events carried out in Club H, Shadow Club and G7 Events.

Recently he has been offered the opportunity to perform as one of the headliners at a festival in Frankfurt Germany called World Club Dome as David Guetta, Boris Brejcha, Solomun, Claptone, James Hype, DJ Snake, and other big artists, happening between June 3 and 5.