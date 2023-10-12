The Maltese police are assisting their counterparts in Interpol with the case of a Maltese man who went missing in Cape Town, South Africa, while attending a medical seminar.

Stefano Corso, a 29-year-old doctor, went missing on Wednesday after failing to return to the conference room following a walk outdoors.

Sources said the police in Cape Town turned to the public for help in solving the mysterious disappearance of the Maltese doctor.

A missing person report was also issued by Missing Children in South Africa.

According to media reports, the medic was last seen on Wednesday at around 3.35pm, during the medical seminar he was attending in Paarden Island.

Cape Town police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk told the media that the doctor momentarily stepped out of the conference hall to answer a phone call but mysteriously never returned to the seminar.

Video footage handed to the South African Police Service captured the moment the doctor left the seminar venue.

Realising he was absent, his fellow colleagues tried reaching him via phone calls, all of which went unanswered. They then filed a missing persons case at the Maitland precinct.

According to the description provided by the South African authorities, at the time of his disappearance, the doctor was wearing beige pants, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket.

Sources close to the Maltese foreign ministry confirmed that the diplomatic services were contacted early on Thursday morning by a Maltese person who is accompanying the doctor in the South African town. Contact was made with his relatives in Malta and also the police who, on their part, were looking into the case through the Interpol Unit.

Contact was made with the authorities in Pretoria, the capital city of South Africa.

Diplomatic sources said efforts were also being made through diplomatic channels to try to trace Corso.