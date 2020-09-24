A Maltese doctor who spearheaded a breakthrough in the fight against prostate cancer is now part of a team working on a drug that could stop cancer cells repairing themselves – and that has shown early signs of working.

“This drug works by selectively killing tumour cells but sparing normal cells and comes in the form of a pill that, when taken, can prolong patients’ lives,” said Prof. Johann de Bono, head of drug development at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and the Royal Marsden.

He went on to add: “The results of this trial are interesting but very preliminary.”

More than half of the 40 patients given the drug berzosertib had the growth of their tumours halted during the trial run by the ICR and the Royal Marsden NHS Trust. The study involved patients with very advanced tumours that did not respond to other treatment.

This was what is known as a ‘phase one’ trial, designed to test the safety of a treatment. In a statement, the ICR said researchers did find some early indications that berzosertib could stop tumours growing. Further trials will be needed to demonstrate the drug's effectiveness.

Professor Johann de Bono.

The drug is the first to be trialled of a new family of treatments, which block a protein involved in DNA repair. Blocking this protein prevents cancers from mending damage to their cells.

If used alone this could provide a less aggressive option than chemotherapy, which attacks cells indiscriminately.

Unlike chemotherapy, this drug selectively kills tumour cells, explained de Bono whose research interests are rationally designed molecular targeted therapies and prostate cancer. In fact, he is involved in trials of various other drugs, some of which are at a more advanced trial stage.

De Bono made the headlines in 2018 when he was awarded a regius professorship – a rare and prestigious award granted by Queen Elizabeth in recognition of exceptionally high-quality research.

The award fell on the 10th anniversary of the news that a team of British researchers, headed by Prof. de Bono, had made a dramatic breakthrough following drug tests that began at the Royal Marsden Hospital, in London.

The drug, abiraterone, has since been given to thousands of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer and has revolutionized the treatment of this number one killer among men.