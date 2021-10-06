Five racing teams left Malta to Braga in Portugal to represent Malta in the Fourth Edition of the Hillclimb Masters between Thursday and Sunday.

The Masters organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) bring together the winners of national championships recognised by the ASNs and the FIA Championship, Challenge and Cup winners.

The Hillclimb Masters is the biggest annual event of the sport.

The five Maltese drivers, members of Island Car Club representing Malta, are, Keith Camilleri the current local hillclimb champion, his brother Kurt Camilleri, Kenneth Camilleri, Matthew Zammit and Zach Zammit.

