The last round of the “Time Attack Championship” was held at Autodromo Valle Dei Templi at Racalmuto in Sicily last weekend.

Fifty-two Maltese drivers were among the 300 from various countries who competed in this 11th championship. The Maltese flag was present on every podium, and Maltese drivers won four classes.

The Racalmuto Time Attack Championship was the “baby” of young, 38-year-old circuit director Dr Michelangelo Romano, the main driving force behind Sicily’s most successful motor racing circuit in the last decade.

Daniel Montebello raced at Racalmuto for several years now and won two classes in this year’s championship in his Nissan GTR and his Mitsubishi EVO in the Stock and Pro groups, respectively.

