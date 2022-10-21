SKS Publishers will launch L-analetti – Konfuċju, a translation of the analects of Confucius from Chinese into Maltese, carried out by sinologist Salvatore Giuffrè, at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) between November 24 and 27.

The volume, edited by Sergio Portelli, head of the Department of Translation, Terminology and Interpreting Studies at the University of Malta, includes an introduction comprising information on Confucius’s biography and his times, the key concepts in the text, as well as issues related to language and style, the annotated translation, a glossary of terms and a bibliography.

It is the first Maltese book to be exhibited and launched at the BIBF. This publication has been partially financed by The Malta Book Fund, an initiative launched by the National Book Council to foster cultural growth in the local book market.

The book launch is being organised in Beijing by Shandong Friendship Publishing House.