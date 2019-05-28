A Maltese educator has been appointed director within the European School system – a first in the country’s history.

Micheline Sciberras was unanimously chosen for the post of director of the European School Brussels III, which is one of the largest schools of its kind located in the Belgian capital.



She was nominated to the post by the Education Ministry and in the past served as director-general for educational services.

The European Schools and the Accredited European Schools are educational institutions set up in the European Union’s member states. They provide children with a multilingual and multicultural education at nursery, primary, and secondary levels.



In a statement, the ministry wished Ms Sciberras well in her new role.