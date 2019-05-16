Over a quarter of those aged between 65 and 74 are active social media users, fresh data has shown, with nearly 70% of internet users on such platforms.

Yet, while last year a large majority of internet users over 65 kept themselves busy online by accessing social media platforms, close to 75% of them were also found to have used the internet to seek information on health-related matters.

This was notably higher than in the previous year, when only 59% of elderly users were using the internet to carry out research on issues related to their health.

On the other hand, in 2018 they were less likely to make use of internet banking services, with under 40% sorting out their banking needs online.

Published by the European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat, the data revealed that 26% of all those in the age bracket participated in social networking on Facebook, Twitter and similar platforms.

The rate for Malta was significantly higher than the European average, which the statistics office said stood at only 19%.

75% of internet users aged between 65 and 74 seek health information online

Although the rate is among the highest in Europe, with Malta being in the eighth position, social media popularity was found to have dwindled slightly when compared to the previous year, when nearly 30% of those aged between 65 and 74 used social media.

The statistics office also found that when analysing the behaviour of those who were online at least once in three months, just under three-quarters are on social media – with 68% found to have made use of such platforms.

This rate was the highest in Europe, Eurostat found, despite it also going down when compared to the previous year.

Across all age groups, the statistics office found that 85% of internet users are active on social media, the third-highest rate in Europe, superseded only by Hungary and Romania.

The 2018 rate went down by two percentage points compared to the previous year.