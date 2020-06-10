John A. Huber has been elected to the board of Eurochambres, the European grouping of chambers of commerce.

Eurochambres represents over 20 million businesses in Europe employing over 120 million people.

He said after the election that he looked forward to continuing to promote the entrepreneurial spirit of Maltese enterprise at the European level and put forward Malta's position on EU policy issues.

“Being active at senior levels of pan-European business networks is of utmost importance for a small country like Malta. It provides a platform to network with and convey our priorities to high level EU officials and business leaders,” he said.

John A. Huber is the managing consultant at John Huber and Associates, a Maltese advisory firm that caters for tax services with special focus on tax issues related to relocating to Malta. He worked in the field of tax for more than 30 years.

Since July 2019, Huber has been vice president of the Malta Business Bureau, of which he previously also served as president between 2010 and 2012.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Business Bureau congratulated Huber on his election.