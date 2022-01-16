The third Maltese European Language Resource Coordination (ELRC) workshop is being held on January 21. This will be an online event and free of charge, however, registration is required. The workshop aims to address the use of Maltese in our daily digital interactions and how AI is influencing the development of language-technology tools including Maltese.

Developers, integrators and users of language technology, both from the private and public sector, will share experiences, requirements and ways for transforming digital interaction in our multilingual Europe with language technologies. Finally, we will discuss how language data, i.e. texts and speech, can fuel development in artificial intelligence.

For more details and registration please visit https://lr-coordination.eu/malta3rd.