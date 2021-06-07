A Maltese emigrant who began a new life in Australia in the 1960s celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday.

Mary Muscat was joined by more than 150 relatives from across Australia as she blew out her birthday candles in her adopted hometown of Adelaide. Relatives of hers in Malta were unable to fly over due to COVID-19 restrictions.

She received a note from Queen Elizabeth II to congratulate her on reaching the milestone, as is the Queen’s custom for all centenarians living in the British Commonwealth.

Mary Muscat cuts her birthday cake in Adelaide.

Muscat was born in Cospicua in 1921 and lived in Birkirkara before emigrating to Australia in 1964, when she was 43 years old. She has seven children, 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and even one great-great-grandchild.

Despite having left Malta more than half a century ago, Muscat continues to indulge her Maltese heritage, her great-nephew Jurgen Borg told Times of Malta, cooking local dishes such as imqaret, pastizzi, biskuttini and qagħaq tal-għasel.

She now lives in a Catholic nursing home in Adelaide.

“Aunt Mary still watches Maltese TV, reads her newspaper and browses the Maltese news every day,” he said.

Borg recalled visiting her in Adelaide three years ago.

"I've always heard stories about how hard it was for her to raise seven children as a single mother. She is a strong woman and mother and that's what everyone knows her as," he said.

Mary Muscat with her great-nephew Jurgen Borg at Henley beach, Adelaide. Scroll right to see more photos. Mary Muscat with her husband Jimmy on their wedding day in Malta on October 3, 1943. Mary Muscat with her daughter Doris preparing Maltese food for guests. Mary with her children Doris, Mario & Carmen.