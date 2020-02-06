A fund-raising campaign has been launched to help a 36-year-old Maltese man who suffered life-changing injuries in a serious accident in Canada.

Matthew Mallia, who emigrated to Canada together with his family when he was six, was taking his young daughters to a class when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

As a result, the border officer from Ontario suffered a traumatic brain injury, a leg amputation above the knee, seven broken ribs and three broken thoracic vertebrae.

Damage to a nerve has also left him unable to open his left eye, or see single vision, and, at this point, the prognosis for his vision is unknown.

His Malta-based cousin, who is in close contact with the family, said that while Matthew was in an enormous amount of pain, he was in stable condition and had already started rehabilitation.

The biggest cause of concern is the brain injury, he told Times of Malta. A lot is unknown right now about his condition and what kind of support he will need in the coming months and years.

“Although he doesn’t have a problem recognising people, there are gaps in his memory and there is still a lot of uncertainty about how this injury will affect him in the future,” he said.

Matthew’s parents, Winston and Marija, who emigrated to Canada in 1989, are in shock, and have relocated temporarily to their son’s hometown since they live over 100 miles away.

The couple, originally from Fgura, wanted to be closer to their son and his family at this challenging time in their lives to offer all the support they could, Mr Mallia said.

Nine-year-old daughter is due to make a full recovery as her six-year-old sister was lucky to escape unharmed

“Matt’s wife, Tanya, is showing enormous strength despite also being in shock,” he added.

Their nine-year-old daughter, Sienna, who suffered internal injuries as a result of the accident, had to undergo surgery and is due to make a full recovery, while his other daughter, Sophie, who is six years old, was lucky to escape unharmed.

To help support the family during the long and hard road to recovery, a close friend has started a fundraiser and through social media has already raised $78,000, out of a target of $100,000.

“While this is impressive, it is a drop in the ocean. The family is going to need as much support as it can get for the months/years ahead in what has been a life changing accident,” his cousin told Times of Malta.

Messages of support have poured in from Matthew Mallia’s friends and strangers alike on the fundraiser page.

One of the donors, Bonnie Lucier, said: “I have always enjoyed Matt’s positive, easy going way; it is a pleasure to have in the workplace. Having met Tanya this week, even in the heart of this, it was evident why the two of you are together and I am confident that the two of you will get through this stronger than ever!”

To help Matthew, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/matt-mallia-and-family.