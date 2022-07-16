Young player Emma Ciantar Piccinino is set to continue her football career in England after putting pen to paper on a contract with Enfield Town.

The Maltese youngster will join the club after a successful trial period with them and also featuring in their first pre-season friendly against Wycombe Wanderers.

Ciantar Piccinino’s new team will be lining up against several opponents to warm up for the new campaign including against Women’s Super League sides West Ham United (July 27) and Tottenham Hotspur (August 14).