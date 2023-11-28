Maltese evening courses are to be provided to foreign carers working in elderly care homes, Minister for the Elderly Jo Etienne Abela said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Parliament during the Budget debate on the Active Ageing Ministry, Abela said the courses should enable the carers to understand and speak basic Maltese phrases to residents.

He said foreign workers are a necessity in the sector due to a shortage of human resources in the sector.

“We know our language is not an easy one, and when an elderly person, especially a sick one, needs to communicate in Maltese, it is their fundamental right to do so and to be understood, that is why we are providing more training,” Abela said.

The language barrier between foreign carers and the elderly residing in care homes was a main point mentioned by members of the Opposition during their speeches.

PN MP David Agius said carers should know basic Maltese phrases or phrases such as "you are hurting me", or "don’t press too hard" so the carer can understand what the resident needs.

“These carers know their work, they just need to understand the basic language,” he said.

During his speech, Abela said that he was aware of the situation but taking a “populist and xenophobic” approach is not a way to control the situation.

“We control the situation through training, and not with xenophobia,” he added.

A spokesperson who was contacted after the Parliamentary sitting said 10 evening courses will be provided to foreign carers, who will be given a certificate once they complete the course.

Earlier in October, the government announced that from next year, non-EU workers in hotels, bars and restaurants will need to obtain a skills car costing €575 to work in the sector.

The training and assessment programme for the card will include an English test and also provide workers with basic Maltese phrases.