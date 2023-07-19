Members of Team Mosaic Għajnsielem are currently working on their ninth mosaic project for their locality.

This time they are working on a 20-metre low lying wall at the Gudja playing field which is currently undergoing a major overhaul. Focusing on creating a learning experience, the topic for this mural is Maltese butterflies.

The 21 butterflies being depicted are those mentioned in the book Flora and Fauna of the Maltese Islands, published by BirdLife Malta. QR codes will be giving information about each butterfly.

The team was set up in 2017 by the Għajnsielem local council following the great interest shown by some residents during the ‘Reflections and Connections’ mosaic stairs project located off St Anthony Street. Gozitan mosaic artist Mary Portelli led the team for several years.