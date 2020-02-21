The Maltese-Australian community of the Latrobe Valley have organised a Maltese festa with the purpose of keeping people connected to the culture of their homeland.

The event, which will take place on February 22 in Morwell, will be filled with all sorts of Maltese themed entertainment. Exhibitions, stalls and live music as well as Maltese food, drinks and traditional dances are among the events the festa has in store.

Organisers, Frank and Wendy Bezzina, told Times of Malta that “the Latrobe Valley Maltese Festa celebrates the food and culture of Malta. It started as an idea of a local community centre to reinvigorate Maltese culture”.

According to the event’s Facebook page, some 3,000 Maltese-Australians in the area help organise the festa, which includes Maltese favourite food and drink such as pastizzi, Cisk and Kinnie.

People attending will be able to take photos with a real Maltese luzzu. A Knights of Malta Harley Davidson, a restored Thames truck and a car display will also be part of the event.

According to the organisers, “the first Maltese festa in 2018 attracted more than 8,000 people and this one's going to be even bigger – we’re expecting over 10,000 people this year.”

The event, which will be held in the Kernot Hall area, will begin at 10am and is expected to finish at 4pm.