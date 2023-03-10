Three new funding schemes will see Maltese festas benefit from up to €500,000 in financing, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced on Friday.

The Health and Safety Standards in Fireworks Factories Fund, the Artistic Financing for Feast Associations Scheme, and the Fund to Strengthen Cultural Work done by Band Clubs are being managed by Arts Council Malta, with the latter being co-managed by the Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Baned.

The Health and Safety Standards in Fireworks Factories Fund, wich is aimed towards strengthening safety infrastructure at fireworks factories has been allocated €170,000, with every eligible project standing to receive up to €5,000. The call for applications is open until March 21, 2023, till noon.

The Fund to Strengthen Cultural Work done by Band Clubs aims to support various community initiatives proposed by band clubs, with €160,000 in allocated funding.

The Artistic Financing for Feast Associations Scheme has allocated €140,000 in funding for feast decorations, cultural associations and social associations that provide voluntary work.

“Such initiatives form an essential part in the strengthening of our local traditions, as we keep on improving accessibility within the sector,” Bonnici said.

“In this way, we are building on our past and investing towards the future of these traditions. We are ensuring that we highlight and substantiate the important role band clubs, fireworks factories and feast associations have in our communities.”