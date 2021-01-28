The Maltese film, Luzzu, will be premiering on Friday January 29, at the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

The screening itself is geo-blocked to the United States, but there will be a live Q&A, featuring the Maltese cast, after the screening, at 10.44pm, which can be watched from across the globe, including Malta.

Luzzu follows the story of Jesmark, a struggling Maltese fisherman who is forced to turn his back on generations of tradition and risk everything by involving himself in black market fishing to provide for his wife and newborn child.

Luzzu’s main cast features Jesmark Scicluna, Michela Farrugia, and David Scicluna.

Alex Camilleri wrote and directed the film while Rebecca Anastasi, Ramin Bahrani, Alex Camilleri and Oliver Mallia produced it.

The YouTube link to follow the live Q&A tomorrow night is the following: https://youtu.be/E4vI7183wls.