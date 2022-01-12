The top movies list on Apple TV

An award-winning Maltese production, Do Re Mi Fa, has made it to Apple TV’s top watched movies list, alongside popular films such as James Bond’s No Time to Die, Ant-Man and Disney’s Incredibles 2.

The 2016 drama, penned and directed by Chris Zarb, follows the life of four particular characters: a children’s party clown who is a close paedophile, a stage actress who is paralysed by feelings of insignificance, a family man with a deaf son and a radio host suffering from an anxiety disorder.

The film stars Paul Flanagan, Irene Christ, Sean O’Neil and Marc Cabourdin in the main roles.

Among other accolades, Do Re Mi Fa was nominated for best international film at the Golden Rooster Awards (2017) and won the best feature film at the Indie Fest USA International Film Festival (2015).