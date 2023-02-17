A Maltese company that pledged to invest in an Italian start-up but failed to live up to that deal has been ordered to pay almost €7 million in damages.

Suite Finances SCC defaulted on its investment obligations towards Capolavori Srl, a Maltese court has concluded, forcing the Italian company into liquidation.

Capolavori had built its entire business plan around a 2018 deal it finalized with Suite Finances, in which the latter pledged millions in start-up capital to get the company off the ground.

But Suite Finances never followed through with its side of the deal and defaulted on its investment obligations, a court found.

The court was hearing a case filed by Capolavori’s liquidator, Giovanni Damaggio, together with Elettra Damaggio, Techwords Srl and VmWay Srl. The plaintiffs all sought damages from Suite Finance for the non-fulfilment of the defendant’s contractual obligations.

A chartered accountant testified that Capolavori Srl’s business plan had been “realistic,” drawn up by highly experienced persons and examined by consultants from two investment companies in Denmark and England.

The company’s turnover had tripled every month during its first four months in operation.

However, it was clear from the start that it needed a capital injection of at least €2 million in its first two years of activity to put its business plan into effect.

That was why it had signed the agreement with the Maltese investor company which, in 2017, had been vetted for due diligence purposes and valued at €6.7 million. That deal included a clause granting exclusive jurisdiction to Maltese courts and law in case of any dispute arising therefrom.

While negotiating with Suite Finances, Capolavori was forbidden from negotiating with other potential investors.

All its work came to a crashing halt once the Maltese investor failed to hold up its end of the deal, a court heard. Apart from being forced to halt business operations, the company lost all investment and incurred debts, the court heard.

When delivering judgment the court, presided over by Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca, observed that the main operation of the contract was “the equity increase for Capolavori by Suite Finance.”

It was not simply a share-purchase agreement but an investment agreement and the first stage was for the defendant to transfer funds to the plaintiff, enabling it to increase its capital.

Although the agreement featured four stages, all were “considered as one and indivisible.”

The defendant’s obligation to pay the agreed amounts was clear and those funds were meant to serve to finance Capolavori’s business plans.

It had failed to do so, breaching its main obligation on the agreement and consequently it had to bear the consequences.

The court observed that the defendant had not produced a single piece of evidence to support its plea that the plaintiffs had also defaulted.

Nor did it give a valid reason as to why it refused to sign the final deed, in spite of being granted several opportunities by the court to do so.

The defendant’s lawyers had also renounced the brief and were not replaced.

In light of all evidence put forward, the court concluded that the plaintiffs had proved that the defendant had defaulted and liquidated damages to the tune of €6,750,000, together with the stipulated penalty of €10,000 to each of the plaintiff shareholders, plus costs.

Lawyers Mario de Marco and Ryan Bezzina assisted the plaintiffs.