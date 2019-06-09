Għanafest is a festival that celebrates Malta’s folk music heritage within a Mediterranean context.

“Malta has been experiencing a folk revival in recent years, and the new generation of upcoming talent is a clear indicator of a movement that is shifting towards cultural openness and inclusivity,” says Tiziana Calleja, the festival’s artistic director.

This year’s Għanafest programme combines tradition with contemporary entertainment.

With so much to see, taste and listen to – whether you are a foreign visitor eager to get a glimpse of Malta’s cultural heritage or a local looking for some summertime entertainment – Għanafest promises to offer something to everyone.

Għanafest is being held at Argotti Gardens today and tomorrow from 7pm onwards. Tickets may be obtained online at kultura.mt.