A Maltese food fest is being organised at the Ta Qali vegetable market on October 16 between 9am and 6pm as part of World Food Day.

The feast is being celebrated on the theme “Leave no one behind”.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said the government was working to ensure food production and sustainability.

This is being followed by the agricultural land lease reform.

Parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said recent statistics showed that nearly 40% of the global population did not have regular access to nutritious and necessary food.

In Malta, she said, this was only possible if farmers, growers and fishermen continued to be sustained.