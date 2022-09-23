Devis Mangia has made it clear that the Malta FA technical centre have a huge responsibility on their shoulders when overseeing the development of young players as overlooking one potential player could be a huge loss for the national team.

Since Mangia’s appointment as national teams’ head coach, the Malta FA has embarked on a huge overhaul at the technical centre with a view of building a strong national team for the future.

Today, the coaching staff in Ta’ Qali have adopted a player-centred approach which see them working and following closely the development of every player that forms part of one of the youth national teams.

“When we started this project, we declared that we are on a player-centred approach,” Mangia said during an interview with the MFA’s Communications Department.

