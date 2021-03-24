The Maltese football community was mourning the loss of Ramiro Mallia, a 19-year-old from Qormi who tragically died on Tuesday as a result of a gas leak at his home.

Mallia was described by many as a kind-hearted, cheerful young man who was an avid supportor of Italian football club AC Milan.

Mallia was a young football player himself and was on the books of his town Qormi. Last season he moved on loan to Marsasakala FC.

