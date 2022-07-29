All three Maltese football teams competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League progressed to the third round on Thursday evening, marking a historic first for Maltese football.

Gżira United defeated Serbia’s Radnicki on penalties, having clawed their way back into the game no fewer than three times in a dramatic 3-3 draw. The two teams had also drawn the first leg of the match-up, 2-2.

Ħamrun Spartans beat Velez Mostar 1-0 at the Centenary Stadium to qualify 2-0 on aggregate, while Hibernians drew 1-1 in Estonian capital Tallinn to defeat Levadia Tallinn 4-3 on aggregate and make it to the third round for the second successive year.

It is the first time in local football history that multiple teams have qualified for the third round of a UEFA competition in the same season.

Even Prime Minister Robert Abela took time out to mark the event, writing on social media that the three teams' success would inspire local sports to achieve greater things.

The three teams will continue their European football runs next week, when the third round of the Europa Conference League begins.

Gżira will face Wolfsberger from Austria, Ħamrun Spartans will play against Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia while Hibs will face Latvian team FK RFS.