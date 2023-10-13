National teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini said that all stakeholders are doing everything they can to ensure the Maltese football movement reaches a higher level of performance but it’s a process that needs time.

The Italian coach discussed the situation of Maltese football just a few days before the national team plays two very difficult matches in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they face Italy in Bari tomorrow and then host Ukraine on Tuesday.

So far, the national team has yet to win a point in Group C and the prospect of finally breaking their duck in the next seven days looks increasingly unlikely as they are not only facing two teams who are ranked among the top 20 teams in the world but more importantly they are both desperate for points to secure qualification to next year’s European Championship.

