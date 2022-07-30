Young Maltese player Kailey Willis is set for a new adventure as she will switch from Hellas Verona to Chievo Verona Women in Italian football.

The former Birkirkara player, who had proposals from other Italian clubs, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option for a second in the 2023/2024 season

Chievo Verona Women are expected to mount a serious promotion challenge for Serie A after an encouraging second-tier campaign last season.

They finished fourth with 44 points after 26 games and in this season's Serie B campaign they will rub shoulders with neighbours Hellas Verona who were relegated from the Serie A championship last season.

The 2022/2023 season opener is pencilled for September 18.

"I have been following Chievo Verona Women for the last couple of months, and have been impressed with the strides forward they have made through their attitude on the pitch, as well as their professionalism off it," Willis said in a statement of her agency, AMC.

Click here for full story