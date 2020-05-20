A local health professional has been nominated for the European Parliament’s Citizen’s prize on behalf of all Maltese frontliners.

Marilyn Casha, whose husband Aaron Casha was Malta's sixth COVID-19 victim, was nominated by former PN MEP candidate Peter Agius.

"Care workers locked down for weeks in residential homes, pharmacists infected in their duty to provide essential medicines, hundreds of nurses of doctors leaving their households, quarantined or living in isolation and health department professionals who track down every case to stop contagion. These are the heroes of our times. They put our welfare before any other consideration, deserving our utmost gratitude," Agius said.

In his nomination, he said hundreds of professionals were being represented by Casha, a frontliner in her own merit who had been affected by COVID-19 and lost her husband to the disease.

“I invite all those willing to support this nomination to do so. Let us show our gratitude by nominating our frontliners collectively to Europe’s most distinguished citizen’s award,” Agius said.

First awarded in 2008, the European Citizen's Prize has recognised projects and initiatives that promote EU values, mutual understanding and facilitate cross-border cooperation. Given this year’s exceptional context, citizens and organisations are encouraged to nominate projects dealing with the fight against the coronavirus.

The prize has been awarded to several distinguished causes in Maltese society. Past winners include Chris Delicata (International Diabetes Federation - European Region), Fr Victor Grech, Puttinu Cares, Hospice Malta, Richmond Foundation, Dar il-Kaptan, Għaqda Każini tal-Banda and Bjorn Formosa.