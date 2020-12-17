The Malta Futsal squad held a six-day training camp at the National Sport School in view of the forthcoming international commitments.

Zeljko Anicic, the national futsal coach, had the chance to watch all the 19 players called for this second training camp just over two months after the one held in late September.

In addition to the training sessions, the Maltese squad played two friendly matches against foreign players engaged with local futsal clubs.

