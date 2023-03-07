Christine X Curated (of Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema) has been selected as one of the art galleries to feature at the spring edition of the Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park in London from March 8 to 12.

Being held at the Battersea Evolution in Battersea Park, London, it will be bringing together a selection of 85 emerging and established galleries from across the UK and around the world.

Christine X Curated is exhibiting the works of Maltese artists Daniela Attard (Iella), Jacob Sammut, Mario Abela, Rupert Cefai and Vince Briffa, as well as Svetislav Martinovic from Serbia/Italy and Dereje Shiferaw from Ethiopia at stand F8.

For more information, visit www.christinexart.com/.