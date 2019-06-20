Postgraduate students and instructors from 12 countries recently attended a summer school hosted by the University of Malta at its Msida campus on the theme of the search for groundwater (or fresh water) beneath the sea floor.

Offshore groundwater is a topic of increasing interest in arid coastal regions as a potential resource to alleviate water stress for many coastal communities. Malta is one of the 10 most water-stressed countries worldwide and recent evidence suggests that groundwater occurs offshore the Maltese coast, but it is not known how much of this vital resource can be found beneath the seafloor.

The theme of the summer school centred on the benefits and limitations of geophysical methods that provide a view beneath the seafloor to map the overall location and geometry of offshore aquifers. The students learned about the theory and applications of these methods that can be applied to advance groundwater research along the Maltese coast.

During the summer school, Rob Evans from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the US, gave a series of lectures on the use of electromagnetic methods, which is one of the key methods for detecting offshore groundwater. Mark Everett from Texas A&M University, the US, provided the geophysical instrumentation for field experiments.

During the week, students and instructors engaged in discussions of how scientists can better interface with decision- and policy-makers to develop a best practice guide on if and how offshore groundwater can be used sustainably to assist coastal communities like Malta that are running out of freshwater resources.

The summer school was co-organised by the Marine Geology and Seafloor Surveying group at the University of Malta and GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, Germany. It was jointly supported through two international research projects: SMART (https://smart.geomar.de/) and MARCAN (www.marcan.eu). Both projects are investigating key questions regarding offshore groundwater and are funded by the Helmholtz European Partnering Initiative and the European Research Council (ERC), respectively.