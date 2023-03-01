Maltese goalkeeper Jodie Attard will resume her football career in England after joining York City.

Attard, 23, started the 2022/2023 campaign on the books of Swieqi United having been the number one custodian for the Owls in recent years.

The Maltese goalkeeper has now moved on where she will feature in England’s fourth-tier with York City currently sitting eighth in the 12-team championship.

