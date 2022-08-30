Goalkeeper Maya Cachia is set to start a new adventure in Italian football after putting pen to paper on a deal with Venezia Calcio Femminile, the Times of Malta can reveal.
Cachia, born in 2004, will be part of the Serie C side for the 2022/2023 season.
This will be her second year in Italy’s third-tier after being on the books of Crotone in her debut season in Italy, in the previous campaign.
