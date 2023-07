Italian football will welcome another Maltese player as Raisa Costantino will be embarking in Serie C in her first foreign spell.

The young Maltese goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with SPD Tharros in Italy’s third-tier.

SPD Tharros, based in Sardegna, will be competing in the Serie C after their dominating their Eccellenza championship last season.

