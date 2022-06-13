Malta national team player, Laurens Schulze Doering, currently on a scholarship in the US, continued his good form locally and internationally by winning the Cyprus Amateur Golf Open as well as the Croatian Amateur Golf Open.

Schulze Doering was in action at the Cyprus Amateur Golf Open last month. He shot scores of 72, 68 and 73 to finish with an aggregate score on par to win by a margin of seven shots.

Cypriot player Theodoros Michael placed second overall with an aggregate score of seven-under par while the podium was completed by Greek golfer Panagiotis Pantazopoulos who compiled a score of nine over par.

Schulze Doering then headed to Croatia earlier this month to compete in the Amateur Golf Open that was played in Zagreb last weekend.

