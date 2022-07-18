Local golfer, Laurens Schulze Doering bagged another victory, this time at the 62nd Hungarian Amateur Golf Open Championship.

This is his third success over the last couple of months, having previously triumphed at the end of May in Cyprus and in mid June in Croatia.

National Team players, Andrew Borg and JJ Micallef also competed at this Championship which was held between July 15 and 17 at the Zala Springs Golf Resort and which was also a world ranking event.

The format consisted of three Individual Stroke Play rounds (54 holes) with the field cut after the second day of the tournament (36 holes).

A total of 84 players entered the event. The cut was at 58 players, including tied players.

Schulze Doering started the tournament with a score of two under par, putting him two shots in the lead after the first day.

