Thousands of Maltese and Gozitan children are on Friday expected to join about one million others from all over the world recite the rosary for unity and peace in the world.

The event is being organised by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) in collaboration with the coordinator of spiritual development in schools Fr Reuben Gauci, the service manager for pastoral care of the Secretariat for Catholic Education, Sr Alexandra Chircop and Stephen Spiteri, service manager, Gozo Church Schools.

In line with Pope Francis’s designation of October 2019 as the extraordinary missionary month, the worldwide prayer initiative is dedicated to missionaries, especially new missionary vocations.

Teachers, catechists, educators, parents and grandparents are being invited to encourage children under their care to participate in this initiative in union with thousands of other groups of children in 29 countries.

ACN national Stephen Axisa said: “It has truly become a prayer campaign of hundreds of thousands of Christians. Beyond its spiritual aspect, this campaign contributes towards unity and peace within and among nations as it not only moves the hearts of children, but also those of adults.”

Those who would like to participate are kindly asked to send their contact details by email on info@acnmalta.org for ACN to send them a rosary bead for the occasion.